Net neutrality suit gains support from tech’s biggest companies

Just one day after Ajit Pai's FCC released the text of its order to gut net neutrality, a lobbying group that represents the largest tech companies in the world has decided to take legal action. The Internet Association represents companies like Amazon, Facebook, Google, Netflix, Twitter and other heavy hitters. It will join an existing lawsuit as an intervening party, which lets the group file arguments against the FCC.
"The final version of Chairman Pai's rule, as expected, dismantles popular net neutrality protections for consumers," said the group's CEO Michael Beckerman in a statement. This rule defies the will of a bipartisan majority of Americans and fails to preserve a free and open internet. IA intends to act as an intervenor in judicial action against this order and, along with our member companies, will continue our push to restore strong, enforceable net neutrality protections through a legislative solution."
This won't be happening very soon, unfortunately. As Recode notes, any lawsuit must wait until the order is published in the Federal Register.