Intel unveils its first chips with AMD's Vega graphics

So what would a computer look like if it ran one of these chips? Intel says it could weigh around 4.6 pounds, measure 17mm thick and get around 9.3 hours of battery life. In comparison, a similar enthusiast-oriented notebook from there years ago would be close to six pounds, measure 33mm thick and get around 4.7 hours of battery life. As for the extra-powerful RX Vega M GH variant, Intel claims a tiny machine like its new NUC could deliver the same amount of performance as a mid-tower desktop from three years ago.

Since these chips are running AMD GPUs, they'll also support the company's Radeon Adrenalin Edition software and take advantage of features like FreeSync for smoothing out game performance, and ReLive for capturing your sessions. You'll be able to use both Intel's XTU app and Radeon WattMan to manage overclocking. Intel also promises that it'll offer launch-day drivers for new titles at its new gaming site. You'll be able to find Intel's chips with RX Vega M graphics in upcoming laptops from Dell and HP, as well as the company's new NUC when it launches this spring.

Yes, it's still very strange that this partnership exists. It's an admission by Intel that it needs some serious help with high-end graphics. In the short term, this is a quick fix. But it's no surprise that Intel also stole away AMD's former graphics head, Raja Koduri, who was responsible for the Vega GPU's design. It'll likely take a few years, but you can fully expect Intel to replace this "frenemy" solution with its own chip down the line. For now, though, it's something AMD can use to market its superior graphics, while still competing with Intel in the processor market.

