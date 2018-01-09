Taro's camera stabilizer uses infrared for better tracking

Simply called the Taro Tracking stabilizer, it works with the attachment of an infrared module (seen in the pictures here) atop the camera. Then, the athlete in question would strap on a wristband with an IR tag -- she can wear it out in the open or under her clothes -- and the module will immediately recognize it, and start following it around. And since it's following the athlete based on this IR connection, it doesn't matter if she skates behind a pillar or slides into the shadows -- the camera will still follow her every move. A Taro spokesperson tells me that it'll even track speeds of up to 50 mph.

At CES, the Taro team has released two different versions of its stabilizer. One is the T1, which is for smartphones and GoPros and the other is the Taro TX, which is for DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. The infrared module is called the Taro M1, which you can buy separately.

Speaking of price, the Taro T1, TX and M1 retail for around $359, $969 and $179 respectively. That said, if you pre-order them right now, the prices are only $199, $599 and $99 respectively. Shipping is slated for May of this year.