Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget / Terrence O'Brien
save
Save
share

Lacie's DJI Copilot is the perfect portable hard drive for video pros

It automatically backs up your footage and keeps your phone charged, to boot.
Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
3h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
240 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engadget / Terrence O'Brien

Look, it's kinda hard to get excited about a hard drive. But Engadget video producer Kaard Bombe immediately started geeking out hard over the Lacie DJI Copilot. It's a portable hard drive with the sort of features any professional videographer or photographer would kill for. Sure, at its heart it's a rugged 2TB drive, but it's also a media-card reader, a USB hub and backup battery.

Gallery: Lacie DJI Copilot hands-on | 8 Photos

8

Pull off the rubber side panel and you'll find a charging jack; USB, USB-C and micro-USB ports; plus an SD-card slot. Any media you insert, be it a card or a thumb drive, is automatically backed up the Copilot's disk. And a large monochrome screen on the front lets you know just how much storage you have left. It's perfect for shooting tons of footage in the field and quickly backing it up without having to fumble with a laptop.

You can even view or edit your footage from a mobile device thanks to the integrated Lightning and micro-USB cables. Just connect your iPad and you can start poring over your 6K drone footage, while the battery keeps your tablet charged up. Even more interesting, you can daisy chain other drives off the Copilot. While it's connect to your computer, just plug another external drive into the Copilot's USB port and you'll be able to access all its data.

Now, because of all these features the Copilot isn't exactly tiny. It's definitely small enough to toss in a bag, but you won't be slipping this into a coat pocket or a purse. And it's not going to be cheap. The Copilot is going to cost around $349 when it ships sometime this spring.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.

In this article: ces2018, copilot, dji, djicopilot, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, hands-on, harddrive, lacie, seagate
By Terrence O'Brien @TerrenceOBrien

After a brief stint in the IT industry, Terrence made the transition to tech journalism and never looked back. Early in his career he took a particular interest in the intersection of technology and politics. Now, as managing editor of Engadget, he helps lead an impressive team of reporters that explores how that tech permeates our society. He's appeared on RT, NY1, The Brian Lehrer Show, WSJ Radio and ABC Radio. In his downtime Terrence brews beer and collects hobbies at an alarming rate.

240 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr