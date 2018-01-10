Razer's Nommo line of PC gaming speakers feature Chroma lighting

The $500 Nommo Pro is being touted as a THX-certified, premium 2.1 speaker system with Dolby virtual 5.1 surround sound. Razer says its main drivers are covered with Kevlar and its tweeters are woven with silk for solid mids and smooth, balanced highs, while the cylindrical subwoofer moves the air downward to provide a deep bottom end. The Nommo Pro has USB, optical, Bluetooth and standard audio ports into a control pod separate from the speakers. You can customize the EQ via a mobile app as well, while the Chroma light settings can be changed in the Synapse 3 PC app.