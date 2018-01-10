Razer's Nommo line of PC gaming speakers feature Chroma lighting

Gaming peripheral maker Razer announced three new speakers for gaming PCs at CES today. Just like other Razer gaming devices, the Nommo speakers are equipped with the company's fancy lighting system, Chroma, to let you visually customize your gaming space with light.
The $500 Nommo Pro is being touted as a THX-certified, premium 2.1 speaker system with Dolby virtual 5.1 surround sound. Razer says its main drivers are covered with Kevlar and its tweeters are woven with silk for solid mids and smooth, balanced highs, while the cylindrical subwoofer moves the air downward to provide a deep bottom end. The Nommo Pro has USB, optical, Bluetooth and standard audio ports into a control pod separate from the speakers. You can customize the EQ via a mobile app as well, while the Chroma light settings can be changed in the Synapse 3 PC app.
The more budget-friendly Nommo speaker is a bit more basic, with two three-inch "woven glass fiber" drivers with bass ports in the back. There's also a Chroma-enabled Nommo, too, so you can change colors on the fly for $150. The Nommo and Nommo Chroma will be available this month, while the Nommo Pro is yet to be scheduled for release.