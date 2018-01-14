Japan's latest sensation is a cryptocurrency pop group

The group's first single, "The Moon and Virtual Currencies and Me," warns listeners about the perils of fraud and extols the virtues of good online security.

And yes, there's a reason for the exceptionally timely theme. Katsosuka Shojo is promoting the idea that cryptocurrency isn't a "tool of speculation," but rather a means of creating a "wonderful future." It helps that Japan is one of bitcoin's biggest markets, with legal recognition and one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges. There really is an audience for this, then.

The real question: how long will this last? If you think regular pop groups don't last long, imagine a band whose fate is intertwined with something as volatile as cryptocurrency. It could find a following... or it fizzle out the moment virtual cash becomes passé.