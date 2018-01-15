Try 'Battlefield 1' DLC maps and more starting tomorrow

Last year, EA's Battlefield 1 received a ton of new expansions, including "They Shall Not Pass," "In the Name of the Tsar" and "Turning Tides." The new maps and story missions featured French and Russian battles, amphibious warfare and some of the most famous battles from WWI. Now that it's a new year, EA is teasing some new additions to the popular video game to come, including a Gallipoli trial (part of "Turning Tides") that will give owners of the base game a chance to try out the fronts from the expansions between January 16th and 22nd.
Those with the Battlefield 1 Premium Pass will get to try their luck with the North Sea campaign from "Turning Tides." The night map from "They Shall Not Pass," Prise de Tahure, will also become available for base game owners on January 16th. Of course, EA is also teasing "Apocalypse," a forthcoming bit of paid DLC. "Full details on the fourth Battlefield 1 expansion are imminent, but you'll have to wait just a little bit longer for that reveal," the company wrote on its website.