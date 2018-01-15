Democrats are just one vote shy of restoring net neutrality

Right now the resolution has the support of all 49 Democrats in the Senate and one Republican, Susan Collins of Maine. But Schumer and the rest of the caucus will have to win over one more Republican vote to prevent Vice President Mike Pence from breaking tie and allowing the repeal to stand.

Under the Congressional Review Act the Senate has 60 days to challenge a decision by an independent agency like the FCC. With less than 30 days left to go, Democrats will have to move quick to convince a "moderate" like John McCain or Lindsey Graham to buck their party. Of course, considering the public outcry that preceded and followed the reversal, it's not impossible. But it's still an uphill battle for supporters of net neutrality.