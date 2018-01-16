Facebook teams up with 'True Blood' creators for new series

The show will be executive produced by Raelle Tucker (shown above) and Scott Winant, who respectively produced and directed True Blood. Winant will also direct the first two episodes. While this is definitely different than True Blood, the reunion might bode well for Sacred Lies. The two also have strong backgrounds elsewhere: Tucker executive produces Netflix's Jessica Jones and has worked on Supernatural, while Winant has worked on everything from Breaking Bad to Thirtysomething.

There's no mention of when Sacred Lies will be ready. When it is ready, however, it could add some crucial variety to Facebook's Watch tab. While Facebook isn't strictly going toe-to-toe with the likes of Amazon or Netflix, it's clearly hoping to at least match them in quality and the range of shows on offer.