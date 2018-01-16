Google Chromecast devices are messing with WiFi connections

TP-Link has issued firmware fixes for the problem and explained in a statement that the issue lies in how these devices send information to routers when they're awakened from their sleep states. Typically, devices like this send MDNS multicast discovery packets to routers at 20-second intervals in order to keep a live connection. "However, we have discovered that the devices will sometimes broadcast a large amount of these packets at a very high speed in a short amount of time. This occurs when the device is awakened from its 'sleep' state, and could exceed more than 100,000 packets," said TP-Link. "The longer your device is in 'sleep,' the larger this packet burst will be." This overloads the router and can affect your wireless connectivity. Rebooting is an option, but when you have to do that over and over again, that can get irritating very quickly.

A Google spokesperson told us, "We're aware that a small number of users are having issues and our team is working quickly to share a solution."

In the meantime, if you're one of the users having these issues, check to see if there's a firmware update available for your router.