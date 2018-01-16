Sony adds 'Monster Hunter' and white PS4 Pro options this month

Sony has released two new versions of the PS4 Pro that will be available exclusively at GameStop this month. The consoles are the Limited Edition Monster Hunter PS4 Pro Bundle for $450, available starting January 26th (when the game launches), and the Glacier White PS4 Pro for $400, sometime around the end of the month. If you're in Canada, look for the Glacier White edition at EB Games for $500 CAD.
The bundle features a Monster Hunter: World PS4 Pro console, a red matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, and the Blu-ray disc of the game plus digital content. The Glacier White PS4 Pro includes just the console and matching controller. The white console was previously available as part of the Destiny 2 bundle. Sony has made it clear that both of these consoles will have very limited availability, so if you're interested in snagging one, it's best to move fast.