Twitter faces trademark infringement lawsuit from podcast network

According to the lawsuit, in 2009 Laporte became concerned that Twitter was going to develop audio and visual content that could challenge TWiT's. Williams allegedly then told Laporte "we're not expanding to audio or visual under the Twitter brand." But fast forward to May 2017, and Twitter announces its plans to basically do exactly that, delivering original, premium video content exclusively from its platform.

TWiT's attorneys have since ordered Twitter to stop expanding on its trademark. "Since that time, the parties have engaged in communications with the goal of informally resolving this dispute," the lawsuit states. "These efforts have not resolved the dispute, and Twitter continues its expansion into TWiT's business in breach of its agreement with Plaintiffs, refuting its representations and promises made, and infringing on Plaintiffs' intellectual property rights, all to Plaintiffs' injury." Engadget has reached out to TWiT and Twitter for comment.