Wirecutter's best deals: It's a good day for fitness and outdoors gear

Street Price: $200; Deal Price: $153

Clip the on-page coupon to get 10% off our budget action cam, the Yi 4K Action Camera (in Night Black) with an included waterproof case, dropping the price of this bundle from $170 to $153. While we saw this action camera lower during Black Friday/Cyber Monday, this is still a great price for it. The street price of this action camera and case has been around $200, but we've seen a number of recent discounts on both the cam and cam/case bundle. Right now, with the applied coupon, it's actually less expensive to buy this bundle than it is to buy the camera alone. Shipping is free with Amazon Prime.

The Yi 4K Action Camera is the budget pick in our guide to the best action camera. Ben Keough wrote, "The Yi 4K Action Camera's surprisingly low price and newness to the market might scare some buyers away, but they'd be missing out on a great deal. This camera delivers competitively crisp 4K footage and includes all the same resolution and frame-rate options as the Hero5 Black, along with a well-designed touchscreen interface and a slick mobile app. However, Yi cut a few corners to keep costs down: A waterproof housing will cost you extra, and when the camera is inside the housing, you can't use that beautiful touchscreen—you'll need to use your phone to change settings."

Street Price: $95; Deal Price: $73

If you're in the market for a tent for occasional use in decent weather, the Coleman Sundome 6 is a great option. We've commended its value at a sub-$100 price, but it's now cheaper than we've ever seen it at $73. Only the navy color is available at that price, but the green is available for just $6 more if you have a strong color preference. Grab this while available as this is part of a sale on a selection of Coleman items and it's unlikely to last.

The Coleman Sundome 6 is our budget pick in our guide to the best tent for family and car camping. Kalee Thompson wrote, "The Coleman Sundome feels smaller than and uses inferior materials to our favorite Eureka Copper Canyon 6 tent. But its square footprint, ample windows, and functional fly make it a good choice for occasional campers who want an inexpensive tent that's easy to put up and looks and feels reasonably nice to camp in."

Street Price: $40; Deal Price: $32

The jet black, burgundy and caramel brown colors of the Royal Anti-Fatigue Comfort Mat in the 20" x 39" size are all down to a nice price of $32. The sand beige color is a few dollars cheaper at $29. The street price of this mat has traditionally hovered around $40 but has varied a little depending on the color, and while we have seen a low of $31 for the colors now at $32, we've never seen lower than the $29 price. This deal likely won't last long, so if you're in the market for a budget standing mat, consider getting one soon.

The Royal Anti-Fatigue Comfort Mat is the budget pick in our guide to the best standing mats. Kevin Purdy wrote, "If you want to spend less because you stand infrequently or in shorter rotations, or you're using a standing mat for other short tasks in the kitchen or laundry room, we recommend the Royal Anti-Fatigue Comfort Mat. Of the sub-$50 mats we tested, the Royal provides the most similar pressure-relieving, heel-supporting feel to the Imprint CumulusPro. Though the Royal's narrow shape doesn't provide as much standing depth as either of our other picks, it allows office chairs to roll deeper underneath a desk than most standing mats."

Street Price: $80; Deal Price: $65

This refurbished model of the Garmin Vívosmart HR+ is on sale for $65. It's a new low price for this fitness tracker (our former top pick) in refurbished condition, beating our previous low of $70. Although $65 isn't a huge discount from it's street price of $80 for a refurb, a new Garmin Vívosmart HR+ still has a street price of about $120. This refurb comes with a 1-year factory warranty and free shipping. The sale ends January 25.

The Garmin Vívosmart HR+ is the previous top pick that we still speak well of in our guide to the best fitness trackers. Amy Roberts wrote, "The Vívosmart HR+ has everything you'd expect from a good tracker but adds onboard GPS tracking and activity auto-detection, both of which performed above average in our tests. It still includes all the standard fitness tracker functions we've come to expect: step and stair counting, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep statistics. But its long battery life (4 to 5 days without GPS) and full waterproofing (down to 50 meters) give it an edge. It will stay charged almost four days longer than the Gear Fit2 if you don't use the GPS, and unlike most Fitbits and the Samsung, you can wear it in the shower after your workout."

