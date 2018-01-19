TaylorMade's new putter can analyze your golf stroke

Blast Motion is known for making sports sensors aimed at improving your golf, baseball or softball performance and now they've teamed up with TaylorMade on a putter that can analyze your putting strokes. The Spider Interactive Powered by Blast putter marries TaylorMade's most popular putter with Blast Motion's motion capture sensors and can measure and report your backstroke time, forward stroke time, tempo, impact stroke speed and face rotation. With the accompanying app, users will be able to track their progress, access training modules and view videos of their strokes.
Other companies including Garmin and Zepp, the latter of which just agreed to stop selling one of its sensors in the US as part of a patent dispute settlement with Blast Motion, also offer golf swing sensors. But, like Blast Motion's Blast Golf setup, they're external sensors that attach to a golfer's glove or club. The Spider Interactive putter, however, houses the sensor within the grip.
The putter will be available in various versions starting March 23rd and will cost $400. The mobile app will be available on iOS March 1st and on Android later in 2018.