TaylorMade's new putter can analyze your golf stroke

Other companies including Garmin and Zepp, the latter of which just agreed to stop selling one of its sensors in the US as part of a patent dispute settlement with Blast Motion, also offer golf swing sensors. But, like Blast Motion's Blast Golf setup, they're external sensors that attach to a golfer's glove or club. The Spider Interactive putter, however, houses the sensor within the grip.

The putter will be available in various versions starting March 23rd and will cost $400. The mobile app will be available on iOS March 1st and on Android later in 2018.