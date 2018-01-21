Verizon's lower-cost unlimited plan now works in Canada and Mexico

The big catch: you can't use more than 512MB of LTE data per day, with speeds throttling to 2G after that. That's fine for Instagram photos or checking your email, but you won't be watching TV shows on your trip to Cancun. Also, if more than half of your calling, texting or data is in Canada or Mexico during a 60-day period, you might see those international features "removed or limited." This isn't for travelers who regularly spend their time outside of the US.

In a sense, Verizon is keeping up with the Joneses. T-Mobile offers free roaming in Canada and Mexico on its base One plan, for instance -- it just imposes a 5GB monthly cap instead of daily restrictions. Nonetheless, it's good to see one more carrier that no longer demands a premium just because you've crossed the border.