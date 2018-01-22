Google's Hangouts Meet video calls are now available on tablets

Google has extended support for video calling on Hangouts Meet, its enterprise version of the chat service, to iOS and Android tablets. This comes almost a year since the company split Hangouts between Chat, for casual users, and Meet, which is geared toward corporate videoconferencing.
Enabling video calling is an obvious boon for folks using Meet, especially as it's been the better part of a year since Google integrated Hangout calls into iOS' Callkit. It's the latest step in the company's efforts to specialize its chat services, dating back to June 2016 when it officially killed Gchat to let Hangouts, Allo and Duo inherit stronger roles.