Acer's Spin 11 hybrid Chromebook supports Android apps

If you're willing to pay a bit more for them, you can also get one with an optional Wacom stylus or one with a world-facing camera on its cover on top of a traditional webcam. Some of Spin 11's models (it's unclear which ones, though) will land in North America in March with prices starting at $349. The Chromebook will be available in Europe, Middle East and Africa a month later.

In addition to Spin 11, Acer has also announced the Chromebook 11 C732 series and the Chromebox CXI3 for education, both of which come with Google Play support. Like many Chromebooks for classrooms, the Chromebook 11 was designed to be able to take a beating. It's been drop-tested, is dust-proof and has a spill-resistant keyboard. Some variants will have 4G capability, but unfortunately, Acer doesn't have any configurations with LTE for the North American market. The ones that will be available in the US will come out in March, with prices starting at $300 for touch models and $280 for non-touch models.