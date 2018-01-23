Acer's Spin 11 hybrid Chromebook supports Android apps

You can add Acer's new Spin 11 to the list of Chromebooks to choose from if you're looking for one that can run Android apps. It's a laptop-tablet hybrid/convertible with flexible joints, so you can fold it if you want to use it as a tablet and have no need for a keyboard. The device has an 11.6-inch touchscreen display, two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports and a microSD card reader. Its other features and components, however, are much more customizable. You can choose to equip it with an Intel Pentium quad-core processor N4200, an Intel Celeron quad-core processor N3450 or an Intel Celeron dual-core processor N3350. You can also choose between 4GB and 8GB of RAM, as well as between 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage.
If you're willing to pay a bit more for them, you can also get one with an optional Wacom stylus or one with a world-facing camera on its cover on top of a traditional webcam. Some of Spin 11's models (it's unclear which ones, though) will land in North America in March with prices starting at $349. The Chromebook will be available in Europe, Middle East and Africa a month later.
In addition to Spin 11, Acer has also announced the Chromebook 11 C732 series and the Chromebox CXI3 for education, both of which come with Google Play support. Like many Chromebooks for classrooms, the Chromebook 11 was designed to be able to take a beating. It's been drop-tested, is dust-proof and has a spill-resistant keyboard. Some variants will have 4G capability, but unfortunately, Acer doesn't have any configurations with LTE for the North American market. The ones that will be available in the US will come out in March, with prices starting at $300 for touch models and $280 for non-touch models.