SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy launch is reportedly set for February 6th

Guys... are you ready!? #FalconHeavy LAUNCH DATE!



February 6th, with a backup on the 7th.



Launch time is 13:30-16:30 EST (18:30-21:30 UTC)#ItsHappening — Chris G - NSF (@ChrisG_NSF) January 26, 2018

This has been a long road for the Falcon Heavy, but SpaceX appears to be moving swiftly, following the successful static fire test earlier this week. It's worth mentioning that this launch date is not set in stone; there's a Falcon 9 launch that must happen next week to clear the way for the Falcon Heavy. Still, it's exciting to have an actual date after so much waiting.