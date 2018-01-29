Razer Phone now streams Netflix in all its HDR glory

Looks like Razer's latest update for its first smartphone should be worth installing. The new software enables support for Netflix HDR videos as well as Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound, so you can better immerse yourself in your favorite fictional universe. This makes the Razer Phone one of a handful of smartphones available that can render the streaming giant's HDR content, and the first to offer both HDR10 and Dolby Digital 5.1 support.
That's thanks to the handset's 5.7-inch Sharp IGZO display, which our senior editor Chris Velazco found gorgeous in his review. The Razer Phone's 120Hz refresh rate will also make for smooth playback, although not many games can take advantage of that yet.
According to Razer's tweet, the update will also improve the camera and theme store, as well as deliver a security patch for January. All told, if you own a Razer Phone, this is clearly a download to look out for.