T-Mobile details plan for 100 percent renewable energy by 2021

The mobile carrier will support this goal through a new wind power farm in Kansas, together with the farm it already has in Oklahoma. Together, the two renewable energy sources will provide about 60 percent of T-Mobile's power. "To reach 100%, T-Mobile will buy enough wind power annually to account for every unit of electricity the company consumes," the press release states.

T-Mobile is the first US wireless carrier to join RE100 and commit completely to green energy. AT&T is focused on reducing its electricity consumption and renewable options; by 2025, "AT&T will enable carbon savings 10 times the footprint of our operations by enhancing the efficiency of our network and delivering sustainable customer solutions," according to the company's website. Sprint's policy was not immediately available; a link to its environmental policy appears to be dead. And Verizon is focused on both reducing its carbon footprint as well as investing in environmental energy production: "We've set a new goal to add 24MW of green energy in our operations by 2025, doubling our current capacity," according to Verizon's website.