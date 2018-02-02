Sprint plans to raise prices and roll out 5G next year

It's become a fairly close race to provide mobile 5G service, with Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile all announcing plans to roll out the faster network tech within the next couple of years. Sprint already has plans to launch its own 5G network in 2019, which it confirmed today during an earnings call, as reported by VentureBeat.
According to FierceWireless, Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure noted during the call that his company is working with Qualcomm to launch the first "truly mobile" 5G network in the US by the first half of 2019. This moves Sprint's original plans up a bit. In comparison, AT&T plans to launch 5G service in 12 cities this year, while Verizon has plans to do so in the second half of 2018. T-Mobile doesn't plan to roll its own 5G service out until 2020. VentureBeat also reports that Sprint will have to increase prices to $70 or $80 for unlimited 5G data, which would bring it more in line with its competitors.
