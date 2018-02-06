Shanghai may sign Overwatch League's first female player

As ESPN noted, Geguri won't only be the first female player to play in the League, she will also be making history as "one of only a few women competing professionally in e-Sports at the highest level of their respective game." Geguri and Shanghai Dragon's other Korean recruits will provide the team a much-needed boost after a poor debut at Overwatch League's inaugural season. Unfortunately, they haven't confirmed the report yet -- we'll simply have to wait for their announcement, or wait for the Zarya-player to make her debut on Blizzard's new eSports league.