Apple's 'Amazing Stories' revival loses showrunner Bryan Fuller

Fuller wasn't new to the Amazing Stories continuation. He'd been around since 2015, when the series was attached to NBC and Spielberg wasn't involved. He's had some relatively short stints lately: he was booted from American Gods after the production company wanted to reduce the per-episode fee, and left Star Trek: Discovery over cost and casting issues with CBS.

This is a significant blow, but not a dramatic one. Apple has several original shows lined up, and executive producer Hart Hanson (known for Bones) is expected to fill Fuller's shoes. The exit does, however, illustrate the risks involved in lining up multiple high-profile shows at once: there's a real chance that something will go awry.