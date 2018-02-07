Snapchat and NBC are going all-in on the Winter Olympics

More than that, there are two produced shows for Discovery as well, with one about snowboarders live right now, and another about Team USA athletes that runs from tomorrow through the 25th. There will also be a curated Our Stories feed from folks in Olympic Village.

If you couldn't make the trek to PyeongChang but still want in on the action, Snapchat has you covered with new lenses and stickers. NBC Sports will also provide real-time leaderboards, event schedules and news coverage of the Games via Context Cards. Oh, and you'll be able to follow a handful of athletes as well.

Snapchat announced its partnership with NBC back in October, and this looks like the first result of that. The social network has also gained some new users, and this partnership could drive more adoption from the mainstream audience. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like you'll be able to buy a dancing hotdog plush decked out in downhill skis and a helmet.