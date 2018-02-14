Robert Rodriguez preps VR action series 'The Limit'

The Limit will premiere sometime in mid-2018 on STX's upcoming VR 'channel' Surreal as an app for headsets.

The series keeps up a recent trend of big Hollywood names entering the VR space with relatively small but significant projects. Robert Rodriguez is more of an enthusiast than some early entrants (he created Double R Productions with VR in mind), but the theme remains the same: he's experimenting with VR video production while the format is still young, but has grown just enough to start reaching the mainstream.