Viveport VR subscriptions will cost $2 more starting March 22nd

Second, anyone who signs up before the March 22nd deadline will be locked in to the current pricing as well. Only new users who opt in after the cutoff date will have to pay the higher rate. As you might expect, there aren't any specifics listed as the cause of the change. "We believe Viveport Subscription is the absolute best value offering in VR today, and we want to make sure you get the best value," a blog post explains. Of course, it's not really a surprise that a subscription like Viveport would get a price increase at some point. The service currently touts over 375 titles and snapping up new content isn't cheap -- just ask Netflix.

To help offset the price hike, there will be some changes to what's included with a Viveport subscription. Members can expect free codes for apps and games starting this month with new items arriving "regularly." The so-called Weekend Deals on Viveport discounts will now be exclusive to subscribers and the company says more perks will be announced at a later date.