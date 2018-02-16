Show More Results

Microsoft’s Cortana is finally on IFTTT

Hooray.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
12h ago in Services
Microsoft keeps striving to find Cortana a place in the crowded smart assistant market, and despite losing a minor feature, it's still adding functionality. Today, Cortana added IFTTT, and launched with interactions to link it up with 550 apps and devices.

Cortana lags behind some of its peers in this field, too: Google Assistant added IFTTT functionality in October 2016, while Amazon's Alexa included an IFTTT channel the year before. But if you've committed to Microsoft's voice assistant, at least you can set up your own interactions -- and create your own 'applets' for free now given IFTTT's free 'maker' tier.

