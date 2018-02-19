Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus dual cameras detailed in latest leaks

The WinFuture scoop also outlines the capabilities of those cameras. Much like the W2018, the rear camera on the S9 (or main rear camera on the S9 Plus) should have the option to switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures depending on the shot you're aiming for. You could pick f/1.5 for low light or macro shots, or switch to f/2.4 when you want more of the scene in focus. The S9 Plus' secondary rear camera would be locked at f/2.4 and would be intended more for zoomed or portrait photos.

Other tidbits? The front 8-megapixel camera wouldn't be remarkable to Samsung fans, but the leak support talk of super slow-motion 960FPS video. You'd also see the long-rumored, AKG-tuned stereo speakers and a brand new Exynos 9810 processor (likely a Snapdragon 845 in North America). And of course, it wouldn't be Samsung without new colors. Coral Blue, Midnight Black, Lilac Purple and Titanium Gray would be among the initial options, although there's a good chance some hues will be limited to specific regions or carriers.

If the rumors are right, the Galaxy S9 may ship as soon as March 8th. About the only unknown at this point is the price. There are claims the S9 might carry a premium over the S8, but these are based on third-party retailers that won't necessarily be held to official prices. Either way, the leaks reinforce views that the S9 is closer to an S8 refresh (albeit a welcome one) than a true overhaul.