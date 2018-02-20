Facebook makes it easier to share detailed 3D objects

The company has also hinted at "higher quality" 3D models, animations and more augmented reality.

Facebook isn't shy about why it's pushing these improvements. It has a vested interest in fostering as much VR-friendly material as it can, and that means encouraging people to share in 3D on a regular basis. The more you see in your News Feed, the more likely it is that you pick up an Oculus Rift to get a more immersive experience.