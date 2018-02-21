Netflix's 'Lost in Space' reboot premieres April 13th

There are still plenty of secrets, such as what happens in the wake of the inevitable disaster. And yes, you hear an iconic line from the series -- though not the machine speaking it. The only certainty is that they'll have to face unknown threats (both from the planet and fellow humans), and that it's not going to be a cakewalk.

It's too soon to say whether or not the show will live up to expectations. It does have some pedigree behind it, though. Parker Posey plays a crucial role as the troublesome Dr. Smith, while actors like Max Jenkins (Will Robinson) and Molly Parker (Maureen Robinson) have years of experience from shows like Sense8, Deadwood and House of Cards. It's just a question of whether or not that talent coalesces into a solid whole.