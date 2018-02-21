Netflix's 'Lost in Space' reboot premieres April 13th

Netflix's Lost in Space remake has been a long, long time in coming (word broke of it back in 2015), but it's finally here... almost. The streaming service has revealed that the sci-fi show will debut on April 13th, 2018, and has offered a teaser trailer to whet your appetite. Not surprisingly, this promises to be a thoroughly modern retelling of the Robinsons' wayward mission. It appears to take a more serious tone, and reflects much of what we've learned about space in the roughly 50 years since the original TV series. The family is out to colonize Alpha Centauri, for starters.
There are still plenty of secrets, such as what happens in the wake of the inevitable disaster. And yes, you hear an iconic line from the series -- though not the machine speaking it. The only certainty is that they'll have to face unknown threats (both from the planet and fellow humans), and that it's not going to be a cakewalk.
It's too soon to say whether or not the show will live up to expectations. It does have some pedigree behind it, though. Parker Posey plays a crucial role as the troublesome Dr. Smith, while actors like Max Jenkins (Will Robinson) and Molly Parker (Maureen Robinson) have years of experience from shows like Sense8, Deadwood and House of Cards. It's just a question of whether or not that talent coalesces into a solid whole.