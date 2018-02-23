Amazon secures movie rights for Alafair Burke’s thriller ‘The Wife’

According to Deadline, Amazon was one of five bidders for the novel, which is Burke's 13th novel. She's also set to write the movie script in a deal that reportedly reached seven figures. Burke is a graduate of Stanford Law, former prosecutor, a professor of criminal law and the daughter of crime novelist James Lee Burke. The Wife came out last month, and revolves around a woman named Angela Powell who finds out that her high-profile celebrity husband has been accused of sexual assault by more than one woman. When one accuser disappears, Powell must decide whether to stand by her man or take a closer look at the truth.