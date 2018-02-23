Twitch’s live game show ‘Stream On’ premieres March 8th

With Stream On, you'll get to see up-and-coming Twitch Partners judged on their ability to perform various essential skills for streaming, like motivating viewers with a call to action. You'll also be able to take part via a custom interactive overlay, which will let you vote on who to eliminate after each round. The 14 participants include competitive gamers, of course, but also chefs, musicians and other creative artists, including 88bitmusic, Banzaibaby, CiraCorellia. CookingforN00b, FerociouslySteph, GlanFM, Koibu, MajinTaj, Suchikuchi, thaButtress, TheOnlyRyann, TheStaceyRoy, Wavy and Xmiramira.

This isn't the first original programming for the streaming platform, of course, with Twitch Weekly, FreshStock and the mini-documentary Ironsights already in place. The idea with the new game show is to help expose the contestants to Twitch viewers as well as teach everyone how to successfully stream via the Twitch platform. "Our mission at Twitch is to enable creators to make a living doing what they love," said Twitch's Marcus Graham in a statement. "With Stream On our goal is to help not just these 14 streamers, but show the thousands at home how to turn their passions into a career."