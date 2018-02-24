Fully driverless car tests in California could start in April

The automakers are allowed to hire third-party companies to handle remote operation. Some of them, though, including Waymo and Nissan, have already developed their own remote-driving technologies -- Nissan even built a monitoring center for its driverless taxi's tests, which will begin in March and take place in Tokyo.

Even if they pass on developing their own remote-driving technology, the companies will still have to comply with quite a lengthy list of requirements to be able to get approval for driverless testing. To start with, their vehicles will need to have steering wheels and brake pedals. If they want to test cars without those controls like the models GM plans to release in 2019, then they'll need to secure a waiver from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. San Francisco Chronicle said they must also state where they intend to operate, notify local authorities about it, list the instances wherein their systems may not work and conjure up a plan on how to communicate with law enforcement.

The DMV believes California's legal compliance agency will approve the new regulations by February 26th. It will welcome comments from the public starting March 1st and could start handing out permits by April 2nd. According to the DMV's website, a total of 50 companies have permission to test their cars in California, so at least few dozen giant corporations and startups are probably already preparing to secure permits under the new regulations.