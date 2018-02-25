Apple may launch over-ear headphones without Beats branding

While not stated, there's a good chance these would be wireless (possibly using the AirPods' rumored wireless chip upgrade) and would rely heavily on Siri voice integration. Kuo doesn't expect these headphones to ship sooner than the fourth quarter of 2018, but is already naming suppliers (Primax and SZS).

As always, this isn't a surefire thing -- certainly not when a launch is likely several months away. It would make sense for a few reasons, mind you. Besides helping Apple capitalize on the popularity of AirPods, it would make the most out of the firm's burgeoning audio team. If the HomePod can sound good for the size, why not try that with over-ears? If there's a complication, it's that Apple might have to shift Beats' strategy to give it a clearer reason for existing.