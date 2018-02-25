Canon's entry-level Rebel T7 DSLR targets social media users

The Rebel T7 makes it fairly easy to take photos with "Scene Intelligent" and auto modes, then share them on social networks via WiFi and NFC. Other specs remain largely unchanged, including the 9-point phase-detection autofocus, 3fps burst shooting speed and 1,920 x 1,080, 30fps video. Clearly, this is a camera for beginners, albeit beginners that have developed high expectations because smartphone cameras are so good these days.

The Rebel T7 also arrives in April of 2018, and will only be sold as a kit with the the EF-S 18-55 f/3.5-5.6 IS II lens for $550. For around the same price, however, you might be more tempted by Nikon's D3400, which has a similar sensor and offers slightly better performance.