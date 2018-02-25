Nokia's new affordable smartphones prioritize design

The affordable device will be one of the first running Android Oreo (Go Edition) when it ships in April. This offshoot of Google's mobile OS includes leaner Go versions of apps like Gmail, Assistant and Maps, which are designed to perform better on entry-level hardware. On a related note, all other Nokia smartphones from MWC onwards will be part of the Android One program, meaning they run stock clean software and are guaranteed to get OS updates for two years and security updates for three.

HMD only launched the Nokia 2 last fall -- an entry-level device itself -- but the Nokia 1 is even cheaper at $85 (circa €69/£61). Like Motorola's bargain bucket Moto C, it won't be for everyone but is aimed squarely at those wanting a cheap smartphone that's more than capable of doing all the basics.

You may have already read about the second-gen Nokia 6 when it was announced for the Chinese market in early January, but at the beginning of April, it makes its global debut. The €279 (around $343 or £246) mid-ranger hasn't picked up any upgrades for 2018, but boasts a more refined design. Much like Nokia phones from many moons ago, this thing is an absolute brick (in a good way), machined out of a single block of aluminum. Of all HMD's smartphones, it's by far the most geometric and industrial.