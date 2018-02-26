Amazon’s AR shopping tool is now available on Android

Google released ARCore 1.0 last week, which allowed Amazon to bring the feature to Android devices. But Amazon certainly isn't the first company to use AR as a sales tool. IKEA also has a feature that lets you virtually try out its products in your home as does Target. Williams-Sonoma announced plans for a similar feature last year while Sephora and Benefit have AR tools that let you try on makeup or find your perfect eyebrow shape.

You can check out a video of Amazon's AR View in action in the video below.