All-you-can-stream VR porn will cost you $25 per month

That's not entirely far-fetched. As with run-of-the-mill VR, one of the biggest barriers to the adoption of virtual porn (after the hardware itself) is paying for that material. It can be expensive to purchase a slew of VR experiences that might not last long or fulfill the format's potential. This gives you one flat fee that encourages you to take chances on unfamiliar content. And that, in turn, could lead to more VR productions from companies knowing they'll get more viewers.