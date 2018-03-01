Wirecutter's best deals: Save $25 on a Tile Sport 4-pack

Street Price: $100; Deal Price: $75

If you're interested in grabbing some Bluetooth trackers at a discount, today is a great day to do so. The Tile Sport (or the internally identical but outwardly white and gold-trimmed Style) is usually around $30 on its own and $100 in a pack of 4. Right now, however, you can get a 4-pack of Tile Sports for $75, a tremendous discount that effectively gets you a price of just under $19 per tracker. Alternatively, if you want a mixed pack of Tile Sports and Styles (2 of each), that's also $75. Both are excellent deals, good this week or while stock lasts.

The Tile Sport & Style Bluetooth Trackers are our top pick in our guide to the best Bluetooth tracker. Nick Guy wrote, "The best Bluetooth trackers for most people are the Tile Sport and Tile Style, functionally identical models with different exterior designs. Tile has established itself as the name brand when it comes to trackers—with good reason—and these latest models (dubbed the Tile Pro Series) are by far the best we've seen from the company. They have a longer range and louder rings than any other tracker we've tested, and Tile's popularity means there are more people out there to anonymously help you find your stuff. These newest models are also waterproof."

Street Price: $140; Deal Price: $89

While we've seen this networking bundle on sale previously, it has fallen an additional $10 since our last deal, making this a really solid discount if you're in need of a new modem and Wi-Fi router. This combo beats the normal combined street price by $50. While both the router and modem in this pairing are aging a bit at this point, the CM500 is still our top modem pick and the Nighthawk R6700 is still our budget router pick – both are well worth a look with a combined price under $90.

The Netgear Nighthawk AC1750 R6700 is our budget pick in our guide to the best Wi-Fi router. Jim Salter wrote, "Not everyone needs a $200 router. If you live in a small apartment or single-story home, or you just can't spend the extra money, the Netgear R6700 will give you great throughput throughout your space for half the price of our main pick."

The Netgear CM500 is our top pick in our guide to the best cable modem. Thorin Klosowski, Patrick Austin, and David Murphy wrote, "After researching nearly 100 cable modems over the past four years, we recommend the Netgear CM500 for most people. The CM500 offers reliable operation, supports the Internet speeds available to most Americans, and has positive reviews from owners. Just as important, it's compatible with the most major cable Internet service providers in the US—including Comcast, Spectrum (formerly Time Warner, Charter, and Bright House), Cox, Suddenlink, Cable One, and WOW—which gives you the flexibility to switch providers if you move (or if you're lucky enough to have multiple ISPs to choose from)."

Street Price: $55; Deal Price: $40

At $40, this deal is back, matching the low we've seen for the Logitech Performance Mouse MX. It's hit this $40 price multiple times as the street price has continued to fall, but we've still never seen it lower. It typically goes for around $55 now, so this remains a nice savings.

The Logitech Performance Mouse MX is our larger hands pick in our guide to the best wireless mouse. Justin Krajeski and Kimber Streams wrote, "For people with big hands, we recommend the Logitech Performance Mouse MX, which costs about $50. This was the most comfortable mouse for our largest-handed testers, who preferred the size and shape of the Performance Mouse MX over those of the MX Master 2S. The Performance Mouse MX tracked well on all our test surfaces, including glass and mirror. Although it connects only via USB dongle, and its software is outdated (though not necessary for normal use), it has nine programmable buttons, plus a scroll wheel toggle. Logitech claims its rechargeable battery will last roughly a month on a single charge, but our model, which is three-plus years old, makes it through about only nine full workdays."

Street Price: $37; Deal Price: $31

If you're ready to get biking again now that weather is warming, the Cygolite Hotshot Pro 150 is a great way to stay visible to drivers and safe while biking in low light conditions. At $31, it's around $6 off the typical price of $37. Previous deals haven't lasted long, so grab this now if you're interested.

The Cygolite Hotshot Pro 150 is our top bike taillight pick in our guide to the best commuter bike lights. Hannah Weinberger wrote, "A very bright and affordable light, the Cygolite Hotshot Pro 150 takes what made our previous taillight pick, the Cygolite Hotshot 50, a winner, and improves on it in every way. The Hotshot Pro 150 provides more lumens per dollar than any rear light available, and directs them in a wide beam pattern. More important, it's easy to use. The on/off button is simple to operate, as are the two buttons that allow you to switch between the steady/pulse/flash modes and adjust the intensity or flash interval of each. If the Hotshot Pro 150's extended battery life is more than you need on your commute, you might consider the slightly less powerful version, the Hotshot 100, which is available for $10 less."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.