Google Song Maker adds a music suite to your browser

Google loves using sequencers as a way of teaching folks how to make music, and it's a neat toy to put on its homepage every now and again. The repository for all of these experiments is Chrome Music Lab, a suite of kooky music-makin' tools for budding musicians. And now, the company has added Song Maker, a way for you to craft your own basic tunes.
Anyone who grew up using Mario Paint Composer to re-create the pop hits of the day will be familiar with how Song Maker works. Simply click a block and you can create a ditty, although you'll need to tweak the settings to make it longer than a few seconds long. Then, you can share your works with friends, and they can tweak your experiments to further make the next great pop hit.