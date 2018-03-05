'Life is Strange: Before the Storm' ends with 'Farewell' DLC episode

Before the Storm is set in Arcadia Bay three years before the events of the first game, Life is Strange. You play as 16-year-old Chloe Price as she makes friends with Rachel Amber, a popular girl who seems set for success until a family secret threatens to destroy it all. "We can't wait for fans to play 'Farewell.' Max's return is the perfect way to end the season and we can't wait for fans to experience Life is Strange with her one last time," said Deck Nine Games' Jeff Litchford. "We want to thank the fans who have enjoyed this incredible journey with us, we know they will miss Chloe, Rachel and Max as much as we will."