Ubisoft clamps down on 'Rainbow Six: Siege' hate speech

This is a "first step" toward controlling toxic behavior in Siege, the company said, and more is coming in the future.

Ubisoft has always forbidden racism, sexism, homophobia and harassment in the tactical shooter, but that hasn't stopped bigots from hurling slurs and otherwise making life miserable for others. That's a problem in any game, but it's particularly bad in a popular title whose audience is still growing over 2 years after launch. If Ubisoft doesn't do something, it risks alienating newcomers and limiting its audience to those willing to endure the abuse.