Google Lens is now available for non-Pixel Android phones

Google Lens is making it way from the Pixel to Android devices and iPhones alike starting today. In a roundabout way, that is. The AI-powered photo analyzing app will live inside Assistant in Google Photos, as spotted by 9to5 Gooogle. The announcement was first made at Mobile World Congress. You should see an overlay on your photos indicating that it's available for the Lens treatment. The Android roll-out is happening right now, so if you don't see the update you might need to be patient. Apple fans, however, will have to make do with an ambiguous "coming soon."