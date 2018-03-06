Even Merriam-Webster realizes the world is a dumpster fire

After considering its widespread and meaningful evidence of use, we've put 'dumpster fire' in the dictionary. Feel free to GIF it as you like. https://t.co/XImxk6c0EY — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) March 5, 2018

As NY Mag pointed out, dumpster fire was named the 'meme of 2016' by Mother Jones, and last year certainly followed suit. The term certainly blew up during the 2016 election, but the term is far older, as Huffington Post revealed in a deep dive. Still, Merriam-Webster clearly understood its important use as communal catharsis when it chose to include it.

Merriam-Webster added 849 other now-relevant words to the dictionary this year, including self-care, welp, cryptocurrency, initial coin offering and...chiweenie. The list also contains a 20-year-old Simpsons gag, embiggens, which has recently become a catchphrase for comic and media versions of the wonderful Ms. Marvel.