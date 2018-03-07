Watch 'Stargate Origins' for free in VR starting March 8th

Importantly, you don't have to be finicky about your choice of headset. While you'll need a Windows 10 PC, the viewings will work with any SteamVR-compatible headset (including HTC Vive and Oculus Rift) as well as Windows Mixed Reality gear.

This isn't strictly a one-off event. Bigscreen is working on a weekly schedule for the year that will offer free movies, TV and other videos. There's no doubt that this is a publicity grab, but it could mark the start of regular VR movie nights where you get a social viewing experience without the hassle of traveling to the theater.