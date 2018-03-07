Volvo’s performance EV brand kicks off in Geneva

Polestar is determined to carve out an identity that's separate from its parent. The design is aggressive, yet sophisticated and tech heavy, with features like a smartphone entry system, orange-accented leather interior and design touches like borderless side mirrors. It looks even nicer in person than it does in these photos.

Rather than buying, you'll "subscribe" to a Polestar 1. Customers will pay a yet-to-be-disclosed monthly fee, which includes insurance, maintenance, and other perks. For instance, when it comes time for servicing, you don't have to lift a finger -- someone from Polestar will come and get the car.

Polestar is also eschewing the dealership system to sell vehicles online, much like Tesla does. It will set up two retail centers in the US by the time the Polestar 1 goes on sale (or lease, whatever) with non-commissioned consultants available to help potential clients.

The Polestar 1 is also a production-ready vehicle, so most, if not all of the features on the two Geneva vehicles will be on the final cars. Still, it's not due to arrive until mid-2019, and a lot can happen in 18 months or so.