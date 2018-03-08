'Crash Bandicoot' remastered trilogy coming to the Nintendo Switch

Spin...jump...and wump through remastered versions of all three original @CrashBandicoot games, debuting on a Nintendo system for the very first time! #CrashBandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for #NintendoSwitch launches 7/10. pic.twitter.com/Fgcmbcjekm — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 8, 2018

That brings all three titles that first launched on the original PlayStation to Nintendo's leading platform, something unthinkable when Crash Bandicoot debuted two decades ago as a platforming rival for Mario. Hopefully the Switch version will also include the difficult DLC that was later added to the N. Sane Trilogy.

Ideally, this would be the first of many company-exclusive characters ports to the Switch -- like, say, the PaRappa The Rapper remaster released for PS4 last year. Maybe then I would have a reason to include this incredible 90s commercial: