Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
Microsoft explains how it will sell Windows 10 'S mode' now

Upgrading from "S mode enabled" PCs to full Windows 10 will be free.
5h ago in Personal Computing
Following up on an earlier tweet, Microsoft VP Joe Belfiore followed up with more details about the demise of Windows 10 S as a standalone product. Going forward, he explained, you'll see PCs with either Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro PC or Windows 10 Enterprise with S mode enabled. Additionally, he said if users want to switch out of S mode, they will be able to do so for free, regardless of edition. It should make for a simpler experience than selling the limited version with time-locked upgrade possibilities, and it will start with the next upgrade for Windows 10.

