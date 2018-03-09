'Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker' heads to Nintendo Switch and 3DS

Nintendo is giving you another chance to play Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker if you completely missed it on the Wii U. The gaming giant is releasing the puzzle game for the Switch and the 3DS -- it's even adding new levels and mechanics to amp it up for the new consoles. In the game, you play as Captain Toad in a platformer environment, but instead of being able to jump over and slide under obstacles, you'll have to create paths for the Captain.