Microsoft is selling customized Samsung Galaxy S9 phones

The apps won't actually be pre-installed, however. "A Microsoft customization is applied to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus Microsoft Edition when the devices are unboxed and connected to Wi-Fi," a Microsoft representative said in a statement to Trusted Reviews.

If you'd like to reserve one of these phones, you can pre-order a unit starting today. Delivery will begin on March 16th, but Microsoft notes that quantities are limited.